TMPD officer ‘Gagash’ and wife’s bail hearing continues

The bail hearing of a Limpopo lawyer and a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer, accused of fraud and money laundering, will continue on Wednesday in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

The second state witness, Colonel Daniel Makuwa, will continue with his testimony opposing bail and will later be cross-examined.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Makuwa told the court that accused number one, Charlotte Tibana, didn’t have authority to transfer the funds from the estate accounts to hers or that of her husband, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane.

The duo allegedly defrauded three estates of more than R4 million.

VIDEO | Tibana, “Gagash” Nonyane’s bail hearing continues in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court: