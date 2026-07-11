TMPD impounds illegal public transport vehicles

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it has intensified road safety operations across Gauteng, resulting in the impoundment of 58 public transport vehicles operating illegally.

The week-long operation targeted minibus taxis, e-hailing vehicles and heavy motor vehicles as part of efforts to improve road safety and enforce compliance with transport legislation.

Between Monday and Friday, TMPD officers impounded 58 minibus taxis and e-hailing vehicles for operating without the required documentation and for being unroadworthy, in contravention of the National Land Transport Act.

In a separate operation conducted in Centurion and Akasia, officers inspected 146 heavy motor vehicles.

Of those inspected, 46 were found to be non-compliant with transport regulations, while 14 trucks were declared unroadworthy and issued with notices prohibiting them from operating until they meet the required safety standards.

The TMPD says the operations form part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure compliance with transport laws across the metro.