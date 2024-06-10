Two Tshwane Metro officers dismissed over terrorising community

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Tshwane Metro police officers have been fired for terrorising the Centurion community in Pretoria. City of Tshwane says the dismissals follow numerous complaints from residents.

However, Tshwane Community Safety MMC Grandi Theunissen could not give details of the exact complaints reported against the officers.

He says a disciplinary process was initiated into serious allegations against the pair.

“The findings were unequivocal, both officers were found guilty of conduct unbecoming of law enforcement personnel and their actions were deemed a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of TMPD members. Through their actions, these individuals have not only betrayed the trust of the community but have also undermined the reputation and integrity of the TMPD.”