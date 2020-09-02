Chiefs and Sundowns are tied on 56 points with a 3 goal difference.

Kaizer Chiefs maintained the lead on top of the log after defeating nine-man Chippa United 1-0 in the Absa Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

I do remember clearly how upset you were when SAFA told @OfficialPSL that, refs arn’t ready to resume their function. Who do you blame now? Live with the decision we’ve made & accept the result. @KickOffMagazine @Soccer_Laduma @Masandawana @KaizerChiefs @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/mFBasebKE8 — Christophe Bongo #CBA (@Christophbongo) September 2, 2020

This comes after second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns demolished Polokwane City 3-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Chiefs and Sundowns are tied on 56 points with a 3 goal difference.

What a performance from the boys, claiming a monumentous victory and taking the title race to the last day!🏆 Let’s go Masandawana!👊👊👊 Polokwane City 0️⃣➖3️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (38′ Ngcongca, 43′ Zwane, 95′ Makgalwa)#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/43jkOj65u6 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 2, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs will play Baroka FC on Saturday at Bidvest Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns will host Black Leopards at Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium. All Absa Premiership matches will kick off at 15:30.

Orlando Pirates are fourth on the log after beating Maritzburg United 1-0 at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

At the bottom of the log battle, Polokwane City are sitting at 16th position with 25 points after their defeat to The Brazilians.

Baroka FC, who were hammered 4-1 by SuperSport United, are in the 15th position. SuperSport United are in third position with 50 points.

Black Leopards shocked Bidvest Wits with a 1-0 win at FNB Stadium, and now are on number 14 with 29 points. Lidoda Duvha are tied on 29 points with AmaZulu FC who drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC tonight.