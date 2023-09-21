Police in Durban’s Point area have arrested one man and confiscated drugs with a street value of over R200,000. They arrested the suspect on the street after a tip-off. Police found over R100,000 worth of crystal meth in the suspect’s possession.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says further investigations led the police to a flat in the area where more drugs were found.

“A foreign national was arrested after he was found in possession of methcathinone and crystal meth with an estimated value of over R100,000. Further intelligence-led police officers blocked flats where cocaine powder and methcathinone, estimated to have a street value of over R100,000, were found abandoned. An investigation to locate the possible owner of the illegal drugs is underway.”

#sapsKZN Intell driven op conducted by #SAPS Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit led to the arrest of a 39yr-old suspected drug dealer after he was found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of over R100 000-00 in Gillespie Str, Point on 20/09 #DrugsOffTheStreets… pic.twitter.com/bvGHJQyfAu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2023