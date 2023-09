The National Assembly has voted to remove Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment by Parliament means no pension upon departure. In addition to her pension, she is entitled to a gratuity worth several million.

BELOW: Timeline briefly explaining what led to Mkhwebane getting impeached.





Why were MPs voting for Mkhwebane’s impeachment? by SABC Digital News