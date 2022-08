About 3000 miners at Lonmin mine in Rustenburg went on strike demanding better wages in August 2012.

However, in the course of the unprotected strike members of the SAPS killed 34 and injured another 74 others at a Lonmin-owned platinum mine in the Marikana area of the North West province.

In the aftermath of the massacre, 259 people were arrested.

In total, 44 people are said to have died during the strike.

TIMELINE: