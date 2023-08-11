Former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest was specifically around him refusing to appear before the State Capture Commission panel which was headed by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Constitutional Court found the former President guilty of contempt for failing to make an appearance before the commission investigating corruption that took place during his nine years of Presidency (2008-2018).

The Correctional Services Department said the former president will not serve the remainder of the sentence, due to a remission process that non-violent offenders have benefited from.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says that the overcrowding in prisons was what informed the decision to institute the process that benefited Zuma and other non-violent offenders.

