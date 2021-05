President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges in connection with the 1999 multi-billion rand arms deal.

Former President Jacob Zuma and his co-accused French arms manufacturer, Thales, will return to court for the long-awaited trial on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering in connection with the controversial 1990s arms deal.

Below is the Zuma and the arms deal timeline: