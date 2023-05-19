US Senator Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, on Friday, filed official paperwork launching his run for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

The impoverished child of a single mother Scott of South Carolina often points to his personal story as proof that America remains a land of promise. He filed his declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee on Friday.

On the campaign trail, his sunny disposition presents a major contrast with other declared and prospective candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.