TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew on Tuesday met with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova in Brussels.

The European Commission says the meeting could be expected to cover issues such as the protection of personal data by online platforms and the implementation of the EU’s Digital Services Act.

Chew was also scheduled to meet with the European Union’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

The series of meetings comes a day after Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the Chinese social media company had to respect European Union rules, including transparency requirements regarding its algorithms.

In December, TikTok was banned from all U.S. House of Representatives-managed devices, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from U.S. government devices.