Security is tight inside and outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ahead of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution matter against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 Journalist, Karyn Maughan.

#sabcnews Security is tight outside and inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution matter against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 Journalist Karyn Maughan. pic.twitter.com/iNfsHNCgPW — Nonjabulo Mntungwa (@NjabuloMntungwa) October 10, 2022

In October last year, Zuma opened a criminal complaint at the Pietermaritzburg police station against Downer for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records to Maughan.

In June this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave Zuma a private prosecution certificate after it declined to prosecute Downer for allegedly leaking the former president’s medical records.

The court is expected to start by hearing Maughan’s application for an urgent interdict to stop Zuma from prosecuting her.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress provincial leadership is expected to be in court to show their solidarity with Zuma, with Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Nduma set to lead the delegation.

Outside the #PietermaritzburgHighCourt with fellow comrades who travelled all the way from the Vaal in Gauteng to support @PresJGZuma. #VivaMsholozi!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/O1DK6yKTIj — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 10, 2022

Speaking to SABC News outside the court, suspended ANC member and staunch Zuma supporter, Carl Niehaus, says the country’s legal system has been weaponised to attack Zuma.

#sabcnews Zuma staunch supporter Carl Niehaus says the country’s legal system has been weaponised to attack Zuma. The PMB High Court will hear Zuma’s private prosecution matter against Adv Billy Downer & journalist Karyn Maughan for allegedly disclosing his medical records . pic.twitter.com/vJ661ccwcq — Nonjabulo Mntungwa (@NjabuloMntungwa) October 10, 2022

What does private prosecution entail?

Meanwhile, legal expert Llewelyn Curlewis says the law provides for private prosecution of criminal cases to act as a safeguard against people taking matters into their own hands but only if the state decides not to prosecute a case.

In the podcast below, Curlewis unpacks what a private prosecution entails: