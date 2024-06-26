Tight security around KZN court ahead of IEC official’s appearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is a strong police presence around the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members march to the court ahead of the appearance of an Electoral Commission (IEC) official today.

The official is believed to be appearing in connection with matters related to his conduct on election day.

MK Party members who are part of this protest also continue to claim that the election results were rigged.

Despite securing the most number of votes in the province, the MK Party failed to secure an outright majority.

IEC uMgungundlovu District Manager, Khulekani Mdadane says, “He (the official) was delivering the IEC material to the voting station without police escort. The case was opened by these MK members and he was then arrested and charged. We are yet to ascertain as to what are the charges.”

VIDEO | MK party members picket outside Pietermaritzburg court over IEC manager’s arrest: