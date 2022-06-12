Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported.
The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.
The 46-year-old has achieved billionaire status despite not being involved in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Earlier this month, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told the Washington Post that Woods had turned down an offer that was “mind-blowingly enormous” in the high nine figures.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue