Farm dwellers in Tigane near Klerksdorp, in North West, say they have renewed hope that they will get the much-needed services in their area since they are currently living in squalor.

They were evicted from various farms in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district last year and were left without basic services such as water, electricity and sanitation, amongst others.

Their plight was highlighted during the joint oversight visit by the national legislature’s portfolio committee on Land Reform and the Committee on Labour and Employment at their Qalabotja Informal Settlement.

These residents say they hope things will change for the better.

“As the members of parliament have visited us, I think there is a lit at the end of the tunnel because the highest people have visited us, because others have been coming lying to us.”

“I believe that there will be progress because they gave us their contacts and there is no way that they will not assist us.”

Renewed hope for residents of Qalabotja Informal Settlement