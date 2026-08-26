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Tiffany Meek trial postponed to September after in-loco inspection

Tiffany Meek appears in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge in the East Rand on June 12, 2026.
  • Tiffany Meek appears in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge in the East Rand on June 12, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Horisani Sithole

The Tiffany Meek trial has been postponed to next month by the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni.

The high court concluded the inspection in loco at the Swazi Flats in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg,

Meek is accused of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee Meek.

Inspection in loco refers to a visit by the judge to the crime scene in an effort to understand or resolve an issue in the case.

It was the first time Meek had to revisit the murder scene since her arrest in July last year.

Several witnesses have so far testified in the trial, including her son’s school teacher and scholar transport driver, Mzwakhe Khumalo.

Meek alleges that Khumalo was responsible for her son’s disappearance.

The court is expected to call in a new witness as it resumes next month.

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