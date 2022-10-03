Tickets for the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup to be held in South Africa in February next year have gone on sale on Monday.

The tournament trophy has been unveiled at the launch at Newlands in Cape Town.

The world’s 10 best teams will battle it out for the top honours at three of the country’s renowned cricket grounds in Cape Town and Gqeberha in a first-ever for the country.

Local organising committee chair, Muditambi Ravele says hosting the world cup is a boost for the sport.

“Out of that legacy, we would want to reach out to all of our communities in South Africa and make sure that we attract as many girls to participate in sport so that we can actually have sustainability of players moving forward, but before globally, we need to make sure more Africans countries play the sport and play at a higher level.”

At just R60 per ticket, with discounts for scholars and pensioners, South Africa’s cricketers, like Sune Luus, are hoping for packed-out stadiums at Newlands, Boland, and St George’s Park to capitalise on the home ground advantage.

“I think we speak a lot about the grassroots level and I think that’s something that can still be developed. I don’t think there’s a lot of cricket going on in the schools, and that’s something I feel very passionate about and something I feel needs to change. Because you know, while I grew up I needed to play in a boys team and I’ve heard so many stories from principals turning away girls wanting to play in the boys’ team because they are not a boy. So, I think that’s something that needs to be developed in South Africa and in the world as well.”

