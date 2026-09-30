TIA launches R14m rapid disease testing station in Limpopo

The Department of Science Technology and Innovation’s Technology Innovation Agency, TIA, has launched the R14 million Molecular Rapid Response test station on an Ostrich farm in Modimolle, Limpopo.

The test station will help both cattle and ostrich farmers to test diseases such foot and mouth and bird flu.

The agency’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Titus Mathe says the test pilot project was funded with the help of some neighbouring countries.

“TIA’s mandate is to take concepts from laboratories, so that’s one of the reasons why we decided to get involved as an enabler of the technology and also as a catalyst for the technology. As we know, foot-and-mouth disease and avian flu are challenges not only for South Africa, but for the SADC region. So, to really solve the problem, we have to gather all the resources. We identified the technology that can be developed. We first started at the CSIR, funded by TIA, to develop it up to a point where it is ready for market deployment.”