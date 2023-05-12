Moments before Advocate Zandile Mshololo concluded her cross-examination of state witness Mthokozisi Thwala, he revealed details of an argument he had had with another previous witness, Tumelo Madlala.

Mshololo: What was the argument between you and Tumelo? Thwala: The matter was about something he had said to the police (about whether I was in the car.)#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 12, 2023

Thwala says he confronted Madlala about why he had told the police that he (Thwala) was not in the car that had transported former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, to the hospital after the shooting.

According to Thwala, the police had told him that he was not in the car that took Meyiwa to the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus, and that Madlala had agreed that indeed Thwala was not in the car.

Thwala was not happy with this and decided to stop talking to Madlala about the case.

“The police said that I was not in the car that took Senzo to the hospital. And the police told me that Tumelo agreed with them that I was not in that car. When I saw him I asked why is it that you say I was not in the car that took Senzo to the hospital, but think about this thoroughly and I don’t want to talk to you about the case,” says Thwala.

Mshololo: Mr Thwala, I am not interested in the history. The dispute is whether you were in the car or not.

Thwala: Yes.

Mshololo: Tumelo was also in the car right?

Thwala: Yes.

Mshololo: So where was the confusion.

Thwala: The police came to me and informed that Tumelo says you were not in the vehicle that transported Senzo to the hospital.

Mshololo: What did Tumelo say?

Thwala: I can’t remember his exact words but he said he never said anything like that.

Thwala says he would not describe what happened between he and Madlala as a fight, and that whenever they meet they still greet each other, although it is not often that they meet.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana star, and for the second time, Thwala suggested that his evidence is not against them.

Under cross-examination by Mshololo, Thwala, on Friday, told the court that his description of the intruders, which informed the drawing of the identikit of the alleged intruders has not led to the arrest of anyone even though it could still be useful in the future.

This was the second time Thwala gave made a veiled direct reference to the accused and his position on them. The first time was under cross-examination by Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo on Thursday, when he was asked, “Is it true that you have not said anything about accused 4’s involvement in the crime?”

In response, Thwala, said, “I have not said anything about anyone’s involvement.”

This is a stark contradiction of Madlala’s testimony in court where he pointed out accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi as the man that had entered the house the night Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Thwala also says he never saw Tumelo punch the alleged second intruder in the face as Meyiwa held his hand up.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 12, 2023

In 2020, Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli were charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Baloyi: Can you quote him? Thwala: I can’t quote him. This is an incident that happened nine year ago, but what I remember he said cellphones and money.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 12, 2023

Thwala’s evidence has been marred with inconsistencies with Madlala’s evidence in court as well as other witness statements of other people who are still expected to be called in to testify, including which language the alleged intruders used, which of the two intruders tussled with Meyiwa, whether there was one or two shots fired.

This coupled unexplained questions on how Longwe Twala made it past two armed alleged intruders when he ran out, how he managed to ran past the six people who were in the small kitchen of Kelly Khumalo’s home when a shot went off, why he never called the ambulance after he left the house or ask the neighbours to do so, among others.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A new witness is expected to take the stand on Monday.