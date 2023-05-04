One of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case returns to the Pretoria High Court on Thursday. Mthokozisi Thwala is the second state witness in the football star’s murder trial.

He was inside the house when Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, south east of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

Five men are accused of involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

Livestream: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 04 May 2023

On Wednesday, Thwala alleged that in 2019 a police officer named Buthelezi severely assaulted him and instructed him to change the statement he had made just after the murder.

He says, “On top of that while she could see that I was injured, she told my aunt that I would come back and I would then write a statement. A statement that says I was not inside the house at the time when Senzo was shot. She said I must send that statement to her on Whatsapp so she can send it to a High Court in Gauteng. I wrote the statement according to my way. It’s still on my Whatsapp, I still have Buthelezi’s number.”