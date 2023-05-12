Defense counsel, Zandile Mshololo has told Mthokozisi Thwala that the only reason he can’t describe the firearm, is because there was no intruder that entered the Khumalo house.

Mshololo, representing accused number 5 is cross examining state witness Thwala at the High Court in Pretoria about his testimony on the events that led to the shooting of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

Meyiwa, was shot and killed at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus.

Msholo says, “Do you know the reason why you cannot and you are struggling to describe or to tell the court what is it that you saw, which makes you to say here as a firearm? It is because there is no intruder who entered. There is no intruder who was carrying any firearm.”

“If there was any intruder who entered carrying the firearm, you would have been able to tell this to us. We are unable to describe it and we’ve been asking this question around, you are unable to give the answer because there was no firearm that you saw on the date of the incident.”

VIDEO: Cross-Examination of State Witness Mthokozisi Thwala continues:

