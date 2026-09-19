Aviation enthusiasts flock to Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition

As hundreds of aviation enthusiasts continue to flock to the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base in Waterkloof, Pretoria, the skies are also coming alive with aircraft displays and aerobatic performances.

The public airshow is part of the 13th Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition and will continue tomorrow.

This is what the excited visitors had to say.

“I thought that aeronautics or aviation is about strict things. But then you can actually play around with them because I saw them doing nice shapes. I would say is the jets that I saw flying, was it jets? Yeah, it’s just that I saw them flying. They showed me around and I had a burger with chips for lunch.”

AAD Expo | Military and civilian aircraft take centre stage with spectacular aerobatic displays