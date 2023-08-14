Ukraine’s firefighters battled a large blaze in Odesa after what Ukrainian authorities said were overnight Russian drone and missile attacks on the port city on early Monday, leaving at least three people wounded.

Ukraine’s armed forces command in the south said that its air defense forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.

A dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missiles debris, the command said on social media. It posted a video and photographs of firefighters battling a big blaze.

Reuters was able to locate the footage from signage, road layout and structural features of the buildings matching to file and satellite images.

Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.