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Three wanted suspects arrested at Musina repatriation centre

  • [FILE] A person in handcuffs following an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Three people wanted for criminal cases have been arrested at the Musina repatriation centre trying to flee the country since the repatriation process began last month.

Home Affairs Chief Director, Albert Matsaung says the murder, rape and robbery suspects were flagged during the fingerprint verification process.

The crimes were committed in other areas in the country.

Matsaung says undocumented migrants continue to arrive at the centre for verification and repatriation.

Matsaung says one thousand six hundred and eighteen were repatriated on Friday.

“The cases that we have reported of the detection of armed robbery, the detection of a murder, also rape … those were some of the cases that were linked to some of the people that wanted to be repatriated, but the police managed to handle that. On a daily basis, they keep on looking. They keep on checking what their system is saying as part of making sure that they integrate with all the system as part of checking.”

Video | Home Affairs identifies three criminal suspects at Musina Repatriation centre: 

A second South African woman has been caught at the temporary repatriation center in Musina attempting to relocate to Malawi with a child who does not have a passport.

Home Affairs says the woman from KwaZulu-Natal arrived at the centre with her minor child and Malawian partner.

A woman and her children were handed to Social Development Department last week, after they were caught at the center while attempting to travel to Malawi without passports.

The woman was traveling with her spouse and their children.

Home Affairs’ Chief Director, Albert Matsaung has advised South Africans wishing to travel to other countries to get necessary travel documents.

“Repatriation is not for South Africans, and we have advice and we are still advising that those who have partners or those who have spouses that are forming part of the repatriation that if they want to go and visit them they should not use the repatriation process, they should use the normal immigration process of them having to acquire a passport, of them having to apply through the Embassy for a visa for them having to be authorized to go to those countries,” says Matsaung.

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