Three trucks were set-alight by unknown suspects along the R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune in Limpopo.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says a group of six gunmen stopped the truck drivers and ordered them to disembark their vehicles.

Ledwaba says the gunmen proceeded to burn the truck before fleeing the scene.

The incident follows the torching of 12 trucks in separate incidents in Mpumalanga and Kwazulu-Natal.

Ledwaba says the motive behind the incidents remains unknown.

“Police and fire brigade arrived at the scene along the Lydenburg road and upon their arrival they found three trucks with trailers. The motive behind these incidents is unknown the provincial commissioner in Limpopo Thembi Hadebe has urged the community to work with police to ensure the suspects are apprehended,” says Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, the Free State Black Business Chamber says the burning of trucks has got a negative impact on the business sector.

Chairperson of Free State Black Business Chamber, Reggie Mutsi, says the country’s economy is still battling from the 2021 unrests, the floods and lack of jobs which hamper economic growth.

Mutsi says acts of violence portray the country negatively to investors.

“It also has got a bearing on investment in South Africa. So, as we look forward to trying to get the country on a positive note and revive the economy and get foreign investment, this is one of those things that hinder on that intention and eventuality. And we, therefore, see this as just one of those unfortunate incidents that should never happen again.”

The Truckers Association of South Africa has called on truckers to find other ways of raising their grievances rather than torching trucks.

Truckers Association of South Africa President Mary Phadi says, “When we look back, five years ago, this is how the grievances were presented to South Africa, from the truck drivers that raised their concerns. So, it could be how they will then again start to raise their grievances.”

Phadi has condemned the violence.

“We’re not part of the people that had raised concern about the foreign truck drivers. We don’t believe that there should be violence in this country, and we’ve been very vocal about making sure that the government is assisting us.”

