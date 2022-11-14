Three suspects have been shot dead during a shoot-out with police at Highflats near Ixopo on the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Police say the three are part of a group of alleged armed robbers who were wanted for murder, hijackings, house and business robberies.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says they have launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect who managed to flee the scene.

“Police recovered four firearms as well as the items that were stolen during the house robbery. It was established that the suspects were involved in a business robbery and murder where a Magma Security official was shot and killed. It is alleged that on 29 October 2022 at 05:30, a business robbery occurred at a premises situated on Shepstone Street in Richmond where a group of armed men entered and demanded cash. A vehicle from Magma security was stopped by security guards. A shot was fired by the suspects at the vehicle and it struck a reaction officer from Magma Security and Investigation aged 31 who died at the scene.”