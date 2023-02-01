Three suspects have been killed and two others critically wounded during a high-speed chase and shootout with police on the R21 Highway in Ekurhuleni, on Gauteng’s east rand.

It’s alleged that the suspects had committed a robbery near a shopping mall in Springs.

The suspects then fled the scene and police managed to track them down on the R21 Highway.

A shootout then ensued. Six suspects were arrested.

Three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cargo were recovered.

The suspects will be appearing in court soon on charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.