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Three suspects in Aubrey Tsengwa murder to appear in Knysna court

  • Pictures of former Knysna Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa seen at his funeral service in Concordia on August 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Siphiwe Hobasi
Sagree Chetty

Three suspects in the murder of Knysna’s former Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor, Aubrey Tsengwa, will make their second appearance in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

They were arrested last weekend by a provincial task team, assigned to investigate the deaths of Tsengwa, former Ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane and taxi boss Mandla Tyololo.

All three were shot and killed earlier this month. They were laid to rest this weekend.

Video| Former Knysna Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa laid to rest:

A police task team member was also shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect last week. The Tsengwa suspects’ case was postponed last week for a witness identity parade.

One of Tsengwa’s passengers who was shot and injured is said to be one of the main witnesses.

No arrests have been made as yet in the other killings.

Related video| Three suspects appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court:

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