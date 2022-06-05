Three suspects aged between 25 and 45 years have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of 50 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and 20 EasyPay cards at the coastal town of Umkomaas, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police say the trio was spotted by security guards withdrawing and transferring money at different ATMs in the area.

“As they returned to their vehicle, police were waiting for them. It was established that the suspects had transferred R360 000 into a private bank account. All three suspects were placed under arrest for possession of stolen property. More charges are expected to be added. They are expected to appear before the Scottburgh Magistrates Court on Monday, 6 June 2022,” says police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala.