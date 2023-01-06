Three suspects have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly robbing a business in the Durban CBD.

According to police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, officers on patrol in the area made the arrest after noticing a business being ransacked. The suspects were found to have three firearms.

#sapsKZN Vigilant #SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT) members in Durban have arrested 3 suspects who were caught in the act of robbing a business along Dr Prixley kaSeme Street in the Durban CBD last night. #TrioCrimes #PoliceVisibility MEhttps://t.co/78Fkf2NSwO pic.twitter.com/vAHc7wIvtG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2023

Netshiunda says a manhunt has been launched for one other suspect.

“Vigilant Tactical Response Team members in Durban have arrested three suspects who were caught in the act of robbing a business along Dr Prixley kaSeme Street in the Durban CBD. Four armed men are reported to have stormed into a shop and allegedly demanded money, cigarettes and cellphones.

One suspect reportedly left the shop with the robbed items and the other three remained behind and continued ransacking the shop. At that point, the TRT members who were patrolling the area noticed what was happening and acted swiftly. The three suspects were duly arrested and three firearms were found in their possession. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The search for the outstanding suspect is underway.”