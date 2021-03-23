Police Spokesperson, Brig. Motlafela Mojapelo says they cannot divulge details about the matter because the suspects have not yet been charged.

Limpopo police say three suspects, who were arrested for various crimes, including murder and armed robbery last week, have been positively linked to the two murder cases related to the VBS saga.

Two Samwu leaders in the Vhembe District Municipality, Ronald Mani and Timson Musetsho, were shot and killed in two separate incidents two years ago.

Police Spokesperson, Brig. Motlafela Mojapelo says they cannot divulge details about the matter because the suspects have not yet been charged. This is despite the fact that they have been positively linked to the murder of Mani and Musetsho.

Mojapelo says they’ll make an announcement in due course.

The suspects appeared before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on another charge of armed robbery on Tuesday.

They are also expected to soon appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on a separate charge of murder.

Only one suspect had been arrested in the killing of Mani and Musetsho. Thabo Sibanze was arrested immediately after killing.

He was positively linked through his cellphone, which was allegedly used to send threatening messages to Samwu leaders, who had criticised Vhembe District Municipality for depositing more than R300 million into the defucnt VBS Mutual Bank.

