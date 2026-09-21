Three suspects arrested for murder of a woman in Villa Liza, Boksburg

Police have confirmed the arrest of three suspects in the murder of a woman in Villa Lisa township near Dawn Park in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The three – one man and two women were arrested over the weekend.

BREAKING NEWS | SAPS has arrested one man and two women in connection with the murder of a woman in Dawn Park. The trio is expected to appear before the Boksburg Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday. For more, visit https://t.co/Jm2zGCk5RU pic.twitter.com/l8GHegZmlr — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 21, 2026

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case involves the ninth woman in a series of murders since July this year.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a breakthrough in the murder investigation involving the ninth victim in the series of murder cases involving women currently under investigation in Gauteng. Three suspects, comprising one man and two women, were arrested over the weekend by members of the Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit in connection with the murder.”

The trio is expected to appear before the Boksburg Park Magistrates’ Court.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, says police are seized with all nine murder cases, with each case receiving priority attention.

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