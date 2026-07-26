Three suspects arrested for drug dealing in Free State

Three suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs in Parys, in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the Welkom Anti-gang Unit was deployed to Parys for crime combating duties when they noticed suspicious movements at a residential property.

“Three foreign nationals were arrested after they were found in possession of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and Mandrax, they are expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.”