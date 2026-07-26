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Three suspects arrested for drug dealing in Free State

  • The three suspects being arrested\
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
Nomsa Mazibuko

Three suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs in Parys, in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the Welkom Anti-gang Unit was deployed to Parys for crime combating duties when they noticed suspicious movements at a residential property.

“Three foreign nationals were arrested after they were found in possession of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and Mandrax, they are expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.”

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