Three suspects arrested for drug dealing in Free State

Three suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs in Parys, in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the Welkom Anti-gang Unit was deployed to Parys for crime combating duties when they noticed suspicious movements at a residential property.
“Three foreign nationals were arrested after they were found in possession of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and Mandrax, they are expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.”
#sapsFS [WELKOM ANTI-GANG UNIT NABS THREE FOREIGN NATIONALS FOR DRUG DEALING IN PARYS]
Swift intelligence-driven operations by members of the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit (Section C2) led to the arrest of three suspects aged 31, 46, and 48, and the seizure of illegal drugs and cash in… pic.twitter.com/otYj5owkd8
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 26, 2026