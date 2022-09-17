Three suspects will appear in the Musina Magistrate court on Monday, after allegedly shooting and wounding a cash-in-transit security guard at a business center in Musina in Limpopo on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects, who were heavily armed, also robbed the officer of two empty cash bags.

They fled in a van that was found burnt next to the Baobab tollgate on the N1 outside Musina. They were arrested at a roadblock set up at the tollgate while traveling in two vehicles. Ledwaba says police recovered seven pistols, two rifles, and ammunition during the arrest.

The suspects face charges of armed robbery, possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and stolen vehicles.