Three suspected CIT robbers fatally shot, one arrested in Tshwane

Police say they will be analysing the weapons found after three suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed and a fourth arrested following a shootout with police on the R80 highway in Tshwane.

Police followed-up on information about the suspects intending to commit a robbery.

#sapsGP [THREE SUSPECTED CIT ROBBERS FATALLY WOUNDED, ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING POLICE SHOOTOUT] Three suspected cash-in-transit (#CIT) robbers were fatally wounded and another suspect was arrested following a shootout with police on the R80 highway in Tshwane on Monday, 28/09. The… pic.twitter.com/QUy2obSkRi — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 28, 2026

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol have been recovered.

“The team spotted a white Hyundai H1 on the R80 highway and attempted to stop the vehicle using blue lights. The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, who responded, resulting in three suspects being fatally wounded.”

“One suspect believed to be working with same team was travelling in a Toyota Avanza and was arrested and found in possession of a 9mm pistol. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish whether they can be linked to other crimes,” adds Nevhuhulwi.