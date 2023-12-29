Three still missing after Ladysmith floods; death toll at 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least three individuals are reported missing following the devastating floods that have claimed a total of 16 lives in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Earlier today, three bodies were recovered, contributing to the tragic death toll resulting from the Christmas Eve floods.

The calamity unfolded as heavy rainfall and flash floods struck Ladysmith on Sunday night, submerging homes, causing infrastructure damage, and sweeping away vehicles.

The search for the missing individuals is ongoing as rescue teams work tirelessly to navigate the aftermath of the flood and provide support to the affected community.

