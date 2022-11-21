Three South Africans have been included in World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, who plays most of his international rugby off the bench, as well as centres Lukhanyo Am and Damian De Allende have been included in the Dream Fifteen.

But South Africa’s most stand-out player the past couple of seasons, Eben Etzebeth, has again been snubbed.

The lock is also not one of the Player of the Year nominees. Irish flanker, Josh van der Flier, has been named World Rugby’s Fifteens Player of the Year.

He’s beaten the likes of Am and teammate and captain, Johnny Sexton, to the award.