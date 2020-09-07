A Somali soldier was also wounded in the attack in Jana Cabdalle village, some 60 km (37 miles) from the port city of Kismayu, which is also the Jubbaland region’s capital.

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a US officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the force’s base in the country’s south, a regional Somali government official said.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said they were behind the attack and put the number of dead at 20.

“Two soldiers of Danab (special) forces died and two others were wounded. A U.S. officer was seriously wounded,” Mohamed Ahmed Sabriye, director of communications of Jubbaland state palace told Reuters by phone.

He later said one of the wounded Danab force soldiers had subsequently died.