Three people have been shot dead and six others wounded at Kagiso, west of Johannesburg. Police say the group of people who were gathered at a house in Soul City on Friday night, were attacked by two balaclava-clad suspects who opened fire outside and inside the house.

Two men and a woman in their mid-40s were certified dead by paramedics at the scene. Six others were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili elaborates: “Police in Kagiso responded to a shooting incident that occurred Friday night, 7 October 2022, at about 22:30 at a house in Soul City, Kagiso. It is reported that a group of people gathered at a house and bought liquor. While they were drinking and enjoying themselves, they were attacked by two balaclava-clad Nguni-speaking suspects who shot randomly outside and inside the house. It is not yet known how the suspects fled the scene. The motive for the shooting will form part of investigations.”

No one has been arrested yet. Police investigations continue.

#sapsGP Provincial Serious & Violence Crime unit investigating 2 counts of murder and 6 counts of attempted murder. following a shooting incident that occurred last night at a liquor outlet in Soul City, Kagiso. Suspects sought. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/Fkhn8Cam7r pic.twitter.com/6fuqgBUa86 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 8, 2022