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Three shot and killed in Khayelitsha

FILE | Used bullet canisters on the ground.
  • FILE | Used bullet canisters on the ground.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rawpixel
SABC News

Three men have been killed in a shooting incident in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Police are searching for a suspect following the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says, “SAPS members responded to the above mentioned scene and found the body of an adult male with multiple gunshots inside a grey Toyota vehicle. About 500 metres from the scene, another body of an adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to it. Whilst on the second scene, another body was discovered in Tabang Street.”

“Preliminary investigations indicate that all three deceased persons were inside the Toyota vehicle when another passenger randomly started shooting at fellow passengers. The suspect subsequently fled. The deceased males are yet to be identified,” says Van Wyk.

@sabcnews Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime detectives are probing a triple murder in Makhaza, Khayelitsha (on the Cape Flats). Police say three men were gunned down yesterday afternoon on Joe Gqabi Street #sabcnews #westerncape ♬ original sound – SABC News

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