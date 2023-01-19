Two poachers have been sentenced to 25 years each and another was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment by the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga, after a shooting incident last year July at Crocodile Bridge at the Kruger National Park.

Field rangers received a report from tourists about the sound of gunshots. A team was activated and with the help of a helicopter and tracker dog were also brought in to assist in tracing the suspects.

The three men, Lawrence Makamu, George Muyanga and Nuru Burros, who are all Mozambican nationals, were found in possession of a hunting rifle, a silencer, six fresh rhino horns and three large hunting knives.

The team followed up on the information until fresh rhino carcasses and fresh human footprints were found.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Daphney Manamela has welcomed the sentences.