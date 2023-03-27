Three people have been shot and killed in Umlazi south of Durban.

It is believed that the men were involved in an argument when shots were fired.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshuinda explains:

“Police in Umlazi are investigating three counts of murder after three men aged 33, 45 and 65 years old were found dead in Umlazi Q section. Reports indicate that men were heard arguing moments before gunshots went off. Two bodies were found next to a house and a third one was found lying on Masethole Road. The suspects, as well as the motive of the killings remain unknown at this stage.”

Last week a taxi owner was among those injured during two separate drive by shooting incidents in the oThongathi area north of Durban. During the incidents, five people were shot and killed while two other people sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks. In the first incident two people were shot dead when an unknown vehicle opened fire on a vehicle that was crossing a set of robots.

In the second incident, just a few kilometres apart, three people believed to be security guards of the taxi owner were shot and killed.

Five people shot and killed in oThongathi 23 March 2023:

There was also a similar shooting incident earlier on Tuesday last week, where two taxi operators were shot dead at Berea in Durban, while their three family were also killed at Springfield, on the same day.