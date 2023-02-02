At least 10 people have been reported dead in the Bhityi area, in the Eastern Cape. Although details are sketchy at the moment, Ward councillor Unathi Daniso has confirmed that three people were killed at Thanstseka Village, while between five and seven people have been killed in the Qunu area.

“At Thantseka, there are 3 people who have been killed since last night, but two ladies and their grandson, we do not know the details until we find out from the police. But there is another incident that took place in Qunu where there are five to seven people that have been killed, that is the story.”

“I am on my way to Thantseka as we speak, then I will go to Bhityi and it is where I will have the details for both incidents.”

These kinds of attacks in the area are said to be stock theft related.

In November, seven family members from the village were also shot dead. Seven suspects have since been arrested for the incident and appeared in court where they are to apply for bail.

VIDEO: In January, eight people were killed in mass murder in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape:

