Three people shot dead in Gugulethu: Police

Three people have been shot dead in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says officers were called to the scene at the KTC informal settlement on Tuesday, where they discovered the bodies of the three victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Traut says according to preliminary investigations, the deceased may have been involved in an altercation with unknown suspects following an alleged robbery in the area.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive, remain under investigation. The investigation has been taken over by detectives from the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit, who are working to establish the circumstances that led to the incident and to identify those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police last month brought together victims, civil society organisations and community groups at a summit aimed at finding long-term solutions to gang-related violence.

In the video below, Cape Flats Safety Forum Chairperson Abie Isaacs provides more insights on the discussion: