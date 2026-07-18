Three people killed, several injured after taxi overturn in MP

Three people have been killed and several others injured after a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned at Hilltop between Barberton and Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

Four of the passengers were critically injured and six sustained slight injuries.

The injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

Provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says the minibus taxi was travelling from Mbombela to Barberton.

He says preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the minibus and it overturned.

The driver is among the deceased.