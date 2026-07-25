Three people killed in a crash on the R409 in EC

Three people have been killed after a vehicle lost control and overturned in Ngqamakhwe towards Butterworth on the R409 road before the Ndabakazi Interchange.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Makhaya Komisa says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“It is alleged that speeding and reckless driving were the main cause of the crash. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Ngqamakwe police station for further investigation. Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. The MEC continues to urge families to adhere to the rules of the road.”