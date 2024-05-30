Three dead, one injured after vehicle ambush in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda says three men and three women had just cast their votes and were heading back to their homestead when they were ambushed. He says two of the women were unharmed.

“Reports at this stage indicate that three men and three women had just voted and went to a nearby homestead which doubles up as a spaza shop, when they were there allegedly ambushed by the suspects. All three men, aged 22, 24 and 25 years old were declared dead at the scene, one woman was injured and rushed to hospital whereas the other two women escaped unharmed.

“Suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killings has not yet been established. Police investigations have thus far revealed that the vehicle in which the victims were traveling was reported stolen in Johannesburg,” Netshuinda adds.