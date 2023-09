The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says three naval mariners have died following a rescue operation near Kommetjie in Cape Town.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the NSRI, EMS, Police and Cape Town Fire and Rescue services responded to the incident which occurred offshore near the Slangkop Lighthouse.

On Wednesday, the SABC received video footage of what appeared to be a submarine in distress.

Lambinon says that the SA Navy and Airforce also joined the rescue efforts.