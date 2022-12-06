Police in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, have arrested three Mozambican nationals found in possession of stolen fuel.

Antonio Munguambe, Rivage Juliao and Tali Alberte were found in possession of a number of containers filled with diesel.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the diesel and the suspects’ vehicle were confiscated.

The suspects will appear in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

The total number of containers found were 24 and it is alleged that neither of the three men could provide proof of purchase nor a clear explanation of the owner of the fuel they were transporting for, hence they were all arrested.