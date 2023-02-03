Police have seized crayfish worth about R9 Million following a raid on premises in Milnerton, Cape Town.

Spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana says police officers made the bust when they pounced on a warehouse in Racing Park after following up on leads.

She says the crayfish was stored in cooler boxes.

“Efforts to root out the illegal trade of crayfish in the Western Cape, and bring the perpetrators thereof to book saw three suspects, two males and one female, aged between 30 and 40, behind bars.”

The suspects face a charge of illegal possession of crayfish.

Meanwhile, Metro Police have nabbed three other suspects in Kleinvlei for the possession of crayfish worth about R65 000.

Metro Police Spokesperson Ruth Solomons says the officers searched a vehicle in Eerste River Way and seized 390 whole crayfish and just over 2000 tails.

She adds: “R9 000 in cash was also found in the vehicle. The suspects are expected to appear in court after being charged.”